Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Thousands of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC loyal to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, from across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara on Saturday participated in a congress to elect members of the State Working Committee SWC.

This was as the former Zamfara senator dismissed reports that he alongside the immediate past former Governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari had ditched the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Recall that the Marafa faction had recently held ward and local government congresses in the state.

The exercise which produced Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako as chairman, was peaceful as security operatives successfully managed the crowd that thronged out for the exercise.

Addressing the crowd after his emergence as the chairman, Maikatako, thanked members of the party for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to work hard to take the party to greater heights.

“With the peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are on the right path of consolidating our hold in Zamfara State, North West and the entire country.

“While wishing you a safe trip back to your respective homes, I assure you that I will not let you down in this journey to rescue our state,” he said.

He commended security agencies for the support given them during the exercise.

Other members of the newly-elected State Working Committee are Dan Malam Mai Yadi (Vice-Chairman), Nasiru Muhammad Gummi (Secretary), Auwalu Garba Alhazzai (Treasurer), Babangida and Abubakar Gusau (Legal Adviser).

Also elected are; Mamuda Gaba (Financial Secretary), Bello Bakyasuwa (Publicity Secretary), Kabiru Rabiu (Auditor), Lauwali Bello Viara (Youth Leader), Hussaini Dan Isha (Welfare Secretary), Nafisa Ahmad (Women Leader) and Abubakar Usman Gora (Organizing Secretary).

Meanwhile, Senator Marafa has debunked reports that he has dumped the APC together with a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, describing it as ” wishful thinking of minions”

There were reports in social media that Yari and Marafa had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the intervention of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Reacting, Marafa said “we are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from inception to date.

“This is the wishful thinking of the minions parading themselves as the new owners of APC today. We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from the beginning to date.

“We are not going to leave the complex in the hands of those who were labourers, masons, plumbers and carpenters in the design and construction days. No way!

” We are not going anywhere. Emir no de go transfer,” he said in Pidgin.

Vanguard News Nigeria