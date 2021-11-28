Gbajabiamila

as leadership bootcamp ends in Jos

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that youth empowerment was among the major factors that determine the development of the country.

Gbajabiamila said considering that the youth were the leaders of tomorrow, it was imperative to build their capacity so that they would surpass the present crop of leaders.

Addressing the youth participants of the Gbajabiamila BootCamp leadership programme which took place at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State on Sunday, the Speaker said he would continue to pay attention to the development of the Nigerian youth in whatever way he could.

The Leadership BootCamp Programme, which commenced two weeks ago in both Lagos and Jos, had participants drawn from Surulere in Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative for the programme, Gbajabiamila said it was his way of giving back to society in order to have a better tomorrow, noting that he was delighted at the conduct of the participants.

He said: “For me, youth empowerment is the real empowerment because it prepares you for the future. I’m happy that you all went through the programme.

“From the package of the programme, I know you went through a lot of coaching, and you’ll come out as better persons.

“I’m glad that all of you have conducted yourselves in a good manner. You made us proud. I’m looking forward to meeting you soon.”

The Speaker thanked the Plateau State Government, the member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Rep. Dachung Musa Bagos, the coordinators of the programme and the staff and management of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos and Sea School, Lagos for the pleasant leadership training for the Lagos participants.