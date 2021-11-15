By Vincent Ujumadu

A retired Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Chinwe Iyizoba has described Mrs. Ngozi Onuegbusi, the woman that rejected N5000 bribe to sell her vote in the just concluded Anambra governorship election as a pride to womanhood.

Justice Iyizoba, who is the founder of African Women Forum for Good Governance (AWFG), a women empowerment and advocacy group dedicated to good governance and the socio-economic development of Africa through gender empowerment, said the goodwill Onuegbusi had enjoyed since her action came to the public domain showed that Nigerians generally appreciate honesty.

According to her, there are many exemplary women like Mrs. Onuegbusi in Anambra State and in Nigeria, adding that the good example set by Onuegbisi would ginger other women to emulate her action.

She said that one of the visions of her NGO was to identify such women, empower them in their businesses, political aspirations, and other endeavors in order to create a new crop of rural women, who would always eschew money politics.

Justice Iyizoba also said that it is necessary for Nigerian politicians to learn that the only way to make progress in politics is by providing the people who elected them into office with good governance through the provision of the necessary social amenities, such as good roads, good schools, jobs, quality health care, among others, to make life worth living.

She called on the government, public and private institutions to recognize the importance and relevance of women in the scheme of things, arguing that women deserve greater representation in governance at all levels.

She added that women, as mothers of the nation, know where the shoe pinches and have a lot to say and contribute towards making life better in the society.

She said that her NGO was elated that Governor Willie Obiano had recognized and rewarded Mrs. Onuegbusi in appreciation of her forthrightness.

Mrs. Onuegbusi, who hails from Ukwulu, Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State was caught on camera during the governorship election in the state where she vehemently rejected a bribe of N5,000, opting instead to vote according to her conscience.

The traditional ruler of her community, Ukwulu in Dunukofia local government area, Igwe Peter Uyanwa had already honoured Onuegbusi, who he described as a pride to the town.