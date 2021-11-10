The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the Party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka , Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Reverend Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye

Disclosing this in a statement Obidike extolled the virtues of the clergy man, stating that Okoye is an educated man of God, who has traveled far and wide with vast knowledge and exposure.

His words: “The appointment of his Lordship, Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye, as the bishop of Nnewi Diocese, is not only timely but well deserved, especially for the good people of Nnewi.

“His lordship is a man who understands the complex issues befalling the church and our society as at today in Nigeria. He is a leader in every ramification and I have no doubt that his sterling leadership qualities will reflect in Nnewi Diocese, and the youths in our society.

“I welcome him to Nnewi Diocese, and it’s my prayer that God most high will use him mightily for his works in Nnewi.”