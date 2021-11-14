Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has described the allegation byGlobal Advocates for Terrorism Eradication (GATE) that its officials are sponsors of terrorism, as a disgusting distraction.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Minister of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.Mohammed said that the allegation by the U.S-based non-profit organiation, was orchestrated by those seeking to weaken the ongoing massive onslaught against terrorists and bandits in the country.

He said the so-called GATE “is a pesky irritant that should beignored, especially because it is as confused as it is irresponsible”.

”This organisation called GATE is not even worth the ink with which its name is written.

“How can a serious organisation accuse agovernment that is tackling the twin evil of terrorism and banditry with uncommon determination of sponsoring terrorism?

”Is it not curious that this organisation has chosen this particular time, when terrorists are either surrendering in droves or runninghelter-skelter, as a result of a renewed offensive against them by themilitary, to orchestrate a distraction?

“What could be GATE’s motive ifnot to weaken the fight against terror and banditry?

”GATE and its sponsors should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and should quit trying to distract our gallant troops who are doingeverything possible, including making the supreme sacrifice, to keep our country safe,” the minister said.

Mohammed said the fact that GATE, in making its absurd allegation, relied on the words of a thoroughly-discredited, fake-news-peddling former Nigerian Navy intelligence officer has shown the hollowness of its allegation.

”In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has availed itself creditably by tackling home-grown terrorists with links to globalterrorist organizations.

“We make bold to say that no administration inNigeria has risen to the challenge of terrorism like the Buhari Administration has done.

”The acquisition of a myriad of platforms, the boost to the morale of our fighting forces and the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari have combined to put our gallant troops in good stead.

“These have also helped the troops to frontally confront and put on the run the terrorists. Fittingly, Nigeria’s efforts at tackling terrorism have been hailed globally.

”What our gallant men and women need at this time is the support, encouragement and prayers of all, not the distracting antics of arelevance-seeking, feckless organisation masquerading as a terrorismeradication advocate,” he said.