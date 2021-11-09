Fresh indication have emerged that giving economic power to the younger generation remains the only solution to Africa’s developmental challenges.

This was the submission of the Chief Executive Office, Credent Capital and advisory LTD, Dauda Lawal during his keynote address at the 8th Convocation of IHEARIS University, Lome Togo.

Lawal explores how businesses can tap into enthusiastic younger generations to enable a just response to the various crises facing the African region.

While speaking on the the lecture titled, ‘Empowering young business minds,’ the Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 general election provided details on possible ways to support and guide young business minds.

In his words: “The primary role starts from the development of human capital. The moment human capital is perfectly developed, every individual would be independent on their own and at the same time work immensely to the building of the African economy.

“The development of human skills would fast track development of every sector in the continent. All hands must be on deck to ensure that universities in Africa produce not only graduates with certificates, but rather productive graduates with skills.”

He added that there is a serious need to engage entrepreneurs across Africa, especially the young African entrepreneurs that want to create direct and indirect jobs across the continent.

The convocation was presided by the president and founder of the university, Professor Senyeebia Yawo Kakpo where degrees and honorary degrees were conferred, as well as presentation of awards and prizes.