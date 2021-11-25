By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A group of young professionals in Kwara state under the aegis of “Kwara for Kwara Movement” has asked the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stay away from reconciling the waring APC factions in the state.

The group which said that, the APC stakeholders who visited the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu in Lagos recently always condemn allegiance of Kwara as Northern state to Tinubu being a South Westerner wondered why they are now looking for Asiwaju Tinubu to reconcile them.

The convener of the group, Alhaji Ishola Abiola Moshood, also called on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the two ministers from the state, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemi Saraki, among other appointees, to take charge and galvanize party members appropriately

Alhaji Isola Mosudi who spoke at a news conference held at Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Ilorin yesterday said that, ” Asiwaju Tinubu should leave us to resolve our crisis”.

His words,”We are worried that APC stakeholders still have any iota of hope in either the APC National Leadership or any of its stalwarts to bring forth justice and fairness to the Kwara APC, after they have all compromised or stood akimbo while members of the party were subjected to political humiliation, which led to degeneration of the crisis.

“More so, that they, including Asiwaju were part of the genesis of the problem. Yet, watch us live with the agonizing political situation for over two years. Can there be peace without justice?”

Mosudi added, “Asiwaju may find it interesting to know, if he was not told by the stakeholders who visited him in Lagos, that Gov. AbdulRazaq and his disciples have always condemned allegiance of Kwara as Northern state to Tinubu being a South Westerner

“We however want to categorically state, that the purported reconciliation of APC in Kwara state is a mirage for chronic betrayers.

“Of particular concern to us, is the recent meetings of warring APC factions with the National Leader of the Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who purportedly mulled the idea of reconciliation.

“We are then prompted to ask; is Asiwaju just aware of Kwara APC crisis that has lingered for over two years while away in London? Why is the call for reconciliation coming now? In the interest of Kwarans or to satisfy personal political egos come 2023?

“We indulge Asiwaju to leave us to deal with the chameleonic character he was instrumental to imposing through the back door on Kwarans in 2019, which became a monster.

“Asiwaju was never concerned about solving the problem he helped created, until now that elections are approaching. Is it for him to use Kwara to strengthen his own political chances or in whose interest?”.

“As much as Asiwaju Tinubu and co are well respected party leaders, they have only demonstrated that Kwara matters is only of concern to them when they need us for politics.

“Since they have shown no concern about how we have faired with the problem they created for us due to imposition of Gov. AbdulRazaq because of Asiwaju’s personal relationship with Dr. Alimi, we are convinced anyone from Kwara have no business considering them as options to resolving our problems. They do not have votes in Kwara, hence, shouldn’t be our determinant factors”.

Mosudi opined further that, “Gov. AbdulRazaq never and will never respect anyone in Kwara because he got his ticket through a dirty route, with Tinubu as facilitator, and Lai Mohammed as executor here in Kwara.

“He is confident of plying that same route again, but we say “NEVER AGAIN”. Now, it is Kwara for Kwara! We shall hold our destinies in our own hands”.

The young professionals particularly chided the two ministers Alh Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki

for not coming together against the divisive tactics of the governor.

He said,”More disturbing is the lacklustre approach of the two ministers ; Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki, and indeed all other appointees to take charge and galvanise party members appropriately when the Governor started exhibiting his long time divisive tendencies.

“Their lack of bravery have affected the party in ways better not imagined. We are tired of being politically entangled by reckless ‘stakeholders’. If we can sacrifice our lives and personal earning to pan-Kwaran course, we see no reason why the ministers who are some of the biggest beneficiaries of OTOGE not stick out their necks in defense of the truth”, he said.

Alhaji Moshood, who said that the organization, comprising of young professionals, cuts across the 16 local government areas of the state, added that members are committed to tackle anti-masses policies by tiers of government in the state.

“It is on this note, we at the Kwara for Kwara (K4K) Movement will be constituting a statewide consultation team, comprising of experienced, credible and conscientious young, energetic and visionary people, with proven record of integrity, which will be inaugurated to consult widely, dissect the Kwara polity and come up with a workable youth-centric marshal plan, with regards to the short and long term political future of the state, which invariably affects all facets of lives of the people of Kwara state.