Chidi Nwaogu

By Ebele Orakpo

A Nigerian tech entrepreneur and software developer, Chidi Nwaogu, has emerged as one of Africa’s top 10 entrepreneurs to share in the $1.5 million Africa’s Business Heroes award by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Africa’s Business Heroes competition is the flagship philanthropic program by the Jack Ma Foundation to support African entrepreneurs. The yearly competition is organised to showcase and grow local talents making a positive impact in their communities and beyond, and inspire a movement of African entrepreneurship.

According to a press release made available to Vanguard, each year, 10 “business heroes” are selected from across Africa to compete for their share of the $1.5 million in grant funding. During the competition, participants have exclusive access to training, mentoring, and learning programs, as well as a community of like-minded African business leaders.

“Over a 10-year period, Africa’s Business Heroes Prize will recognise 100 African entrepreneurs and provide them with grant funding, training programs, and broader support for the African entrepreneurial ecosystem. The programme directly supports talented and promising African entrepreneurs through Africa’s Business Heroes Prize competition.”

In 2017, Chidi and his identical twin brother, Chika, founded Publiseer, after experiencing challenges monetizing their creative works as a writer and a musician respectively. Publiseer was launched on August 4 to help meet the growing needs of independent and underserved African creatives, typically those from low-income and disadvantaged communities. So far, Publiseer has worked with over 7,000 African writers, musicians, filmmakers and video game developers; helping them to focus on the creating process, while Publiseer handles the tedious but important business of transforming their creativity into wealth for them. The company has also received funding from international organisations like Institut Français and the Goethe-Institut.

Nwaogu is also a co-founder at Savvy, a global fellowship program that has equipped over 4,900 passionate individuals from 143 countries, with the necessary knowledge, skills, tools, resources and community they need to build successful, innovative, profitable and sustainable impact-driven businesses and to succeed as entrepreneurs. Nwaogu is also a winner of the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize, Africa 35.35 Award for Entrepreneurship, Young Leaders Award and the Bizz Business Excellence Award.

Before founding Publiseer, Chidi had co-founded, grown, and sold two successful tech start-up companies, including LAGbook, a social networking platform created initially for students of his alma mater, the University of Lagos, but later expanded to garner over one million registered users in 120 countries. LAGbook, which is the acronym for Ladies And Gentlemen book, was later acquired in January 2013 by a Canadian tech company, Gulf Pearl Ltd.