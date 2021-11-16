Having been in the motoring business for over 12 years; Shakiru Adekunle Fatai who doubles as the CEO of Ijaya Motors have reiterates that car dealers need to be customer friendly to clients in order to gain their utmost trust of transacting business with your brand.

He said ‘ A lot of car dealers have lost several deals as a result of non-challant attitudes on the part of either the business owner or supposed client service. There is need to be customer friendly knowing that the client is the one investing in your brand by transacting business with you’.

Speaking on some of challenges encountered in last 12years; he said ‘ I have face a lot with people when they paid and the car have delay and they stole some part in the port in Nigeria I have to fit it back for them with my cash, which is not part of the payment made but because I want to gain their trust; there is need to deliver their car intact.

Ijaya Motors presently have a Nigeria Branch situated in Gowon estate, ipaja lagos; and clients can get car from the brand from a budget of 3Million Naira upward.

It is important to state that, in the future, the brand is working towards having Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as it’s brand ambassador.