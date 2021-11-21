By Arogbonlo Israel

The Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has commended the newly elected Vice President West Africa, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Oladele Nihi for making Nigeria and Africa proud amid an election at the Union’s congress in Niger Republic.

The cleric who played host to Ambassador Nihi received the latter and his entourage at his office on Sunday, according to the statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Kelvin Eleta.

Pastor Fatoyinbo who was delighted to know that a Nigerian (Oladele Nihi) recently won an election at the Union’s congress in Niger Republic, to become the Vice President West Africa of the union congratulated the youth leader and Nigeria, for the success recorded at Niger Republic.

He equally charged him to be of good representative of Nigeria in the discharge of his duties across the continent and the world at large.

Pastor Fatoyinbo assured Amb. Nihi of his readiness to work closely with his office, and to be available whenever the need arises.

Reacting, Amb. Nihi appreciated Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo for receiving him and his team warmly as a family in Christ; which stands as “proof that the man of God is not only a teacher of the word, but a doer and mentor in Christ”.

Amb. Nihi who described Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo as “the most urbane man of God”, seized the opportunity to immediately enroll as “a spiritual son to the Man of God” noting it will be “a privilege to be so identified with the cleric”.

Present at the service were; SSAs to Kogi State Governor, Hon. Tade Oshaloto and Hon. Eleoja Aba, Pst. Timothy Ademola, Erelu Yemisi Oshaloto, and Senior Staff members of the office of the Vice President.

