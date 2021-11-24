By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

A group fighting for the self determination of Yoruba nation, Ilana Omo Oodua on Wednesday, tackled the Department of Security Service (DSS), over cliams that it has filed extradition charges against Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who is currently in police custody in Benin republic.

The group stated that the claims by DSS was an attempt to crush fine awarded by the court against DSS for unlawful invasion of Igboho’s residence in Ibadan.

Recall that DSS on Tuesday, disclosed that the process of extraditing the Yoruba Nation agitator, Igboho back to Nigeria was ongoing.

Igboho, was arrested by the operatives of the Brigade Criminelle on July 19, 2021, while trying to travel through the Benin Republic airport after the raid of his Ibadan residence on July 1, by the DSS operatives.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan during the inauguration of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide Elders Advisory Council, the spokesman of the group, Maxwell Adeleye stated that the Nigerian government has not filed any extradition charges to bring Sunday Igboho back to the country.

He said: “They don’t have money to pay the fine and that is why they wanted to quashed the judgement, also, the appeal for stay of execution that was filed by DSS has not been granted by the court.”

The leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, while speaking at the event, noted that the Advisory Council became important to lias with traditional rulers and other stakeholders towards making the dream of the self determination comes to reality.

He pointed out that the youths cannot drive the course alone, urging everybody that loves development of Yoruba land to join hands towards its success.

“We are ready to fight for the self determination of Yoruba nation until we succeeded, there are some things the elders can do that the youths cannot do, of course the youth are also key towards the realisation of Yoruba nation through protests, rallies, social media, and others but they also need the elders to champion the course.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Alhaji Ali Oyedeji in his remark, said that his members will collectively engage critical stakeholders in Yorubaland to key into the Yoruba redemption agenda for its peaceful approached toward it’s realisation.

He, however, said that the recent attempt by some people occupying strategic position in the group at blackmailing the leadership of the organization is dead on arrival.

“The attempt by some people occupying strategic positions in Ilana Oomo Oodua at blackmailing the leadership of the organisation is to say the least dead on arrival.”

“The resignation of some of these people is good radiance to bad rubbish given the untenable excuse given while we expect other fifth columnist within us follow suit or be shown the exit door,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria