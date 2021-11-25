.

By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru, LAGOS

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere and Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, yesterday, tackled the Department of State Service, DSS, for filing extradition charges against Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, who is currently detained in the Benin Republic.

The DSS had disclosed that the process of extraditing Igboho to Nigeria was ongoing.

Afenifere in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi said that the intensified effort of the Federal Government to extradite Igboho from the Benin Republic is a clear indication that the government is “not committed to genuinely tackle the challenges thrown up by those who are agitating for self-determination in the country.”

Afenifere said: “Were the Federal Government to be sincere with its recent declaration of wanting to settle the agitators’ issues politically, it would not be pursuing the path of extradition that it is bent on doing presently.

“Not only that, the government would obey the verdict given by a High Court in Ibadan on September 17, 2021, by paying the ₦20.5 billion as ordered rather than going on an appeal.

“If the Federal Government genuinely wanted to solve the problems thrown up by self-determination agitations, it should obey the judgements already given in favour of the agitators and convene meetings with leaders of the ethnic nationalities particularly those from the South-East and South-West where Kanu and Igboho came from.

“Solicitors for the agitators and interested stakeholders should also be present at the meetings. Such meetings should be convened without delay.”

Ilana Omo Oodua flays DSS

Similarly, addressing newsmen during the inauguration of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide Elders Advisory Council, the spokesman of the group, Maxwell Adeleye dismissed the claims by the DSS that it has filed extradition charges to bring Sunday Igboho to Nigeria.

Adeleye said: “They (FG) don’t have money to pay the fine and that is why they wanted to quash the judgement. Also, the appeal for a stay of execution that was filed by DSS has not been granted by the court.”

The leader of the group, Prof. Banji Akintoye, while speaking at the event, noted that the Advisory Council became important to liaise with traditional rulers and other stakeholders towards ensuring that self-determination comes to reality.

Akintoye said: “We are ready to fight for Yoruba nation and until we succeed, there are some things the elders can do that the youths cannot do. Of course, the youths are also key towards the realisation of Yoruba nation through protests, rallies, social media, and others but they also need the elders to champion the course.”