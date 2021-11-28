By Dayo Johnson

Two lovers and their friend have reportedly been murdered in their house located at Aralusi Quarters in Akure, Ondo State capital, by suspected internet fraudsters also called ‘Yahoo Boys’.

The lovers, Ojo Akinro and Mary lgwe, and their friend, Lamidi Sheriff, were allegedly murdered and their bodies locked up in the toilet to decompose by the killers.

It was learnt that Mary, said to be a nurse, was pregnant before she was murdered in cold blood.

Reports had it that the victims may have drawn the ire of their killers following irreconcilable differences.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the victims’ friends became apprehensive when telephone calls put across to them rang out without response.

The friends, according to sources, decided to visit the residence of the victims where they met the front door locked and had to break it down to access the flat.

After searching all the rooms, they discovered their dead bodies inside the toilet where they were dumped by the killers.

One of the neighbours told Sunday Vanguard: “This is a case of murder. The killers came through the back door, murdered them and decided to lock up their bodies inside the toilet to decompose.

“ The back door was met opened. Their laptops, telephones and other gadgets were still intact inside their flat when some of their friends broke down the front door to enable them enter their flat”.

Contacted, spokesperson for Ondo State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the three persons.

“This is a case of murder and police detectives have commenced investigations,” Odunlami stated.

She added that the killers would soon be smoked out of their hiding and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, their corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the state hospital in Akure.