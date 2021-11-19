By Victoria Ojeme

World Travel Awards, the travel industry’s most prestigious awards programme has named Abuja’s Transcorp Hilton Hotel Africa’s best hospitality oasis.

The hotel which sits on a 200,000 square kilometre of land area is located in the heart of Abuja city centre. It has for the seventh consecutive time been named Africa’s and Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel of the Year.

This is aside the four different awards bagged by the hospitality outfit in the 28th edition of the annual World Travel Awards 2021.

The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, also won the award for Nigeria’s Leading Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite (the Presidential Suite).

The awards were announced Thursday by the organizers. However, as the world gradually recovers from COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was only held virtually.

The elated General Manager of the hotel, Kevin Brett, while reacting to the announcement stated that winning a top title at the 2021 World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years was as a result of excellent service delivery.

According to him, “It is a beacon to our team members who have worked effortlessly in the midst of a pandemic.

“The management of the hotel is proud of this win and reassures our loyal customers of our unwavering commitment towards the provision of excellent service and value for money.”

Brett added that with the “welcome return of global travel and tourism, the award symbolizes positivity during these unstable times and serves as a proof of our brand promise to our guests – to ensure they feel cared for, valued and respected.”

For the organizers of the award, “Winning a World Travel Award this year is as important as ever. With the welcome return of global tourism, the dominant trend among travelers is for extra indulgence and a determination to book only with the very best. And the very best are the 2021 World Travel Awards winners.”

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

For the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, it has always been a harvest of awards in most of their outings. Even in the face of economic downturn occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, following the lockdown of activities, the hotel has remained resilient and committed to the safety of its in-house guests.

The management’s resolve to ensure safety of guests and staff kept the hotel afloat when most of its competitors suffered great loss.