Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has given N1 million to a woman that rejected N5,000 cash-for-vote bribe during the just-concluded governorship election in the state, which Professor Chukwuma Soludo won.

The woman, a native of Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area rejected the offer from a political party’s representative, who was escorted by security agents.

In the video that went viral, she insisted that although she did not have N5,000, she would never accept any gratification that would make her vote against her conscience.

Commending the woman, the governor-elect, Soludo, said: “I summarise the action of the woman of Ukwulu, who rejected N5,000 to influence her voting, as a metaphor for the spirit of Anambra.

“The woman said ‘I am poor; I don’t have any money in my pocket, but I won’t take N5000’.

“That is the spirit of Anambra and her action is the resilience of the Anambra spirit.”

