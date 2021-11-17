Women in successful Careers (WISCAR) a leading not-for -profit organization focused on women empowerment and strategic mentoring for professional women has announced that it will be hosting the 2021 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. The 3-day hybrid conference is scheduled to hold on the 23rd-27th of November.



The 2021 WISCAR Annual Conference themed, “Playing Big, Time to take our Place” will have in attendance over 30 world-class speakers, policy makers and thought leaders. The conference will feature a variety of events such as virtual mentoring roundtables, youth panels and keynote panels which will create an avenue for attendees to engage in open dialogue. In furtherance of the organisation’s commitment to closing the gender gap and empowering the potentials of professional women, the 2021 Annual Leadership Conference will also highlight recommendations required for sustainable national development while providing networking opportunities for conference attendees.



The Keynote speaker for the event is Bola Adesola, an astute banker and the first female Board Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria. Adesola chairs the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers’ Sub-Committee on Economic Development, Sustainability and Gender. She was appointed to the Board of the United Nations Global Compact by the UN Secretary-General in 2015 and elevated to Co Vice-Chair of the Board in 2018. She is also a member of the Women Corporate Directors Foundation.

Commenting on the expectations of the event, Amina Oyagbola, the Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, said “We are thrilled to be physically hosting the 2021 WISCAR Annual Leadership and Mentorship Conference. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Mentoring Conference was virtual, while that was great, we cannot wait to host our guests both physically and virtually as this year’s conference is a hybrid one. This Year’s theme “Playing Big, Time to take our Place” reaffirms WISCAR’s commitment to empowering and developing professional women who then actively contribute to the development and growth of the country.”



WISCAR is a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women to contribute to development and growth in Nigeria and indeed Africa. This is implemented through various structured mentoring programmes focused on empowering and developing professional women in diverse careers in the formal & informal economy to contribute to nation-building in Nigeria.

