By Moses Nosike

Top organisations in West Africa some of which are Lafarge Africa, British American Tobacco, CreditVille, Dradrock, First Pension Custodian Nigeria, Radix Pension Managers, and Heterogeneous Marketing have emerged winners in the 2021 West Africa Innovation Awards.

Their plaques were presented to them at the West Africa Innovations Awards dinner in Lagos recently. West Africa Innovation Awards is one of the most sought after platforms in the sub-region and the platform has honoured several reputable brands across West Africa.

According to the Project Director of the West Africa Innovations Awards, Mr. Abidemi Adesanya, the platform is not designed to just give out awards but encourage innovators within the business space to keep on with quality standard and innovative products and services.

Some highlights of the award include CEO Media Session, red carpet session, photo session for all winners; media interview session, executive talk-time, dinner session among others. Other winners are Foreshore Waters, Proficient Capital, Vector Capital, Seaduck, DP Kay, X3M Ideas and Zysod Communications.