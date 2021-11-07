Philip Shuaibu



By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Sunday said the need to promote commercial activities and the presence of agro and natural resources in Edo North Senatorial District informed the reason the state government in collaboration with the federal government is nursing the establishment of a second airport in the state.

The Deputy governor stated this when he accompanied a team from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on an inspection tour of the proposed site for the airport.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Jimoh Ejegbai Esq. Shaibu said “airports are important parts of economic infrastructure which significantly contribute to economic growth and overall development. When completed, the airport will fuel economic development in Edo North by attracting investors and promoting commerce due to massive raw materials naturally deposited in the district”.

He maintained that the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration is deliberate and methodical in ensuring that no economic potential is neglected but must be exploited by creating the enabling environment for investors to take over the driver seat through the provision of necessary infrastructure adding that the decision to establish the airport in the location was taken by the State joint committee and the choice of Uzairue was unanimous due to the high presence of industrial and agro processing factories in the area with access to good road network.

“Our decisions are always based on the economic value and benefits to our people” promising that work would commence immediately once all the approvals are obtained.

While thanking the Governor for his vision, the monarch of the community, HRH the Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom, Alhaji Imonikhe Omogbai who was represented by Alhaji Baba Saliu Egele who is the Chairman, Uzairue Community Development Association described the initiative as a welcome development, he assured both the federal and state government officials that the community would give the contractors the needed support and encouragement to ensure that the project is completed on record time.