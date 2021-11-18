Commuters groan, says price hike insensitive

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Commercial Drivers in Cross River State have concluded plans to hike transport fares from 50 to 100 naira for the shortest distance in Calabar, the state capital.

Reasons they gave for the hike in price include a rise in prices of spare parts, lubricants as well as fuel (PMS) which currently stands at 170 naira in major parts of Calabar metropolis, amongst other factors.

In a statement released Thursday and signed by Com. James Odu, Public Relations Officer and Com. Victor Okon, Director Of Operations, Unified Commercial Drivers Association of Cross River State, the various Unions stated that the increment was due to the incessant hike in fuel and spare parts price in the market.

The Drivers lamented that the prices of spare parts and fuel has quadrupled since 2015 and they can no longer bear the burden, so the increment was inevitable.

“We the Commercial Drivers of Calabar Metropolis have decided to increase transportation fare from 50 to 100 naira short distance due to high cost of spare parts, fuel and other commodities in the market.

“The increment will take effect from Monday, November 22, 2021”, the statement read in part.

“The price of these commodities skyrocketed between 2015 and 2021 as engine oil that usually goes for 2,500naira was now 8,500 and so many other parts.

“Belgium tyre that sells for 3,000 is now 7,000 naira, fuel which was 87 naira is now 170 per litre in major parts of the Metropolis, Audi engine which sold for 60,000 is now 210,000 naira Timing belt that sells for NGN2,000 is now NGN15,000; and so on,” they stated.

Vanguard however gathered that the planned hike of the price of the transport fair did not go down well with many commuters in the state capital adding that it was going to lead to a huge increase in the prices of goods and services.

Many of them who spoke with Vanguard expressed shock adding that the timing was wrong and advised drivers to maintain the current price till the end of 2021 because the price of fuel would still come down.

Pascal Bajie told Vanguard that, their plight was valid, but the timing was wrong adding that increasing the price during the yuletide season was not such a good idea.

“The fuel price, increase, we know is due to the season, and we also know that there is some increment here and there, but the effect of hiking transport fare will be huge, they should reconsider their stance on the matter before 22nd November.

Another commuter, Mr. Anthony Chijioke said the effect of adding the extra 50 naira would lead to a rise in the price of so many other items.

“The other day it was Sachet water, today it is transport fare, I wonder what hope is left for the common man whose salary has not been increased but is expected to pay a higher price for goods and services, the move is insensitive,” Chijioke bemoaned.

Recall that the Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria ATWAP had earlier in the month increased the price bag of sachet water 200 naira per bag.

