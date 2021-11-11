.

Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO, Sujimoto Construction Limited, began to show evidence of a giant in Nigeria’s real estate sector a few years again. Over the years, he has been able to make a lasting statement with his innovativeness in the industry.

His sole objective is to redefine luxury in the Nigerian real estate industry and is gradually achieving his dreams.

After establishing his name in the industry with eye-popping luxury buildings that have become the talk of the town, the boss of Sujimoto Construction has not yet stopped dreaming beautiful dreams.

It was obvious, from the outset, that he had come with a clear vision and mission to change the narrative in the sector.

With a steely resolve, he set out to transform and revamp the nation’s real estate sector to compete with the rest of the world, in terms of quality, affordability and luxury homes.

Indeed, his arrival on the scene, so to say, had caused a stir in the industry, as he also delighted stakeholders with beautiful promises.

While many doubted his ability he proved that the will of the strong cannot be stopped by the doubt of the weak.

No doubt, he started on a good note; and today, he is putting Nigeria’s name on the global map in real estate and construction.

His company is adjudged to be the fastest-growing real estate company in the country.

Even, after successfully delivery of his debut project, Medici Terraces located on Milverton Road, Ikoy some of his distractors said it was just a fluke.

Interestingly, he has continued to back his projection with visible, convincing and laudable facts: this is evident in the number of projects he has so far handled since he ventured into the business.

He is said to be enjoying impressive patronage owing to the fact that he is a stickler for excellence.

He is almost a perfectionist, who attaches great value to integrity and quality with his disruptive business mindset and unmistaken eyes for details.

If there is anything you can say with certainty about Ogundele, it is the fact that he has his eyes fixed on the future.

For instance, his Guiliano by Sujimoto residence in Banana Island, home to pop star, Davido, is a wonder to behold.

According to the projection from experts and analysts, in the next five years, the brand Sujimoto would be ranked as one of the top five luxury real estate firms in the world.

Also, the Leonardo by Sujimoto in Banana Island, Lagos, is another concrete evidence of luxury and comfort.

It was gathered that the company has also taken a long journey to the nation’s capital city, Abuja, where it will be erecting the ‘Queen Amina by Sujimoto’.

The luxury twin tower will be erected in the heart of Maitama, Abuja.

In addition, Sujimoto is also creating 1,200 luxury apartments named the ‘Sujimoto Diamond City’.

In recognition of his positive impacts on the sector, he has been honoured with several awards, including the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by Vanguard Newspapers.

In his usual way of always scoring first and wonderment the new building Sujimoto’s Lucrezia De Medici (Maisonettes and Penthouses) at Banana island has many features that have never seen anywhere before such features as the first building in Nigeria with Glass Reinforced Concrete Façade, First residential building in Nigeria with an Interactive lobby, First building in Nigeria with a virtual golf bar with over 2500 courses, First residential building in Nigeria with a private creche, Private IMAX Cinema for residents, Private Elevators, A Private pool in the sky, A world-class fully equipped gym, A mini-golf garden at the penthouse, Full Home automation from a mobile device, Electric car charging stations, Dornbracht and Rossanna Kitchens, Maison Valentino baths

Subzero built-in refrigerators, Oikos doors worth over 660,000 euros; it is on the record as the first residential condominium in Africa to house these premium and exclusive doors and Secure parking slots.

Can you beat that!

It is also revealed that a complimentary suite from Harolds(for him) and a bag (for her) from Hermes Birkin will be given to occupants.