Cryptocurrency will continue to gain traction among young Nigerians no matter what, says Adetona Adewale Akeem, aka Islimfit.

The Convener of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) further notes that Nigeria is the biggest cryptocurrency market in Africa and third in the world behind the USA and Russia.

Islimfit, whose annual Lagos Digital Summit is the largest convergence of the tech community in Nigeria, discloses that he started cryptocurrency trading as far back as 2017 when he bought his first Bitcoin. “Before then, I have been doing intensive research and spending several hours daily watching YouTube videos and reading articles about Bitcoin,” he recalls.



Nigerian youths, according to him, are turning to crypto trading for business mainly to protect their savings especially against the diminishing value of the naira, and more importantly to send payments abroad.



“The financial freedom and cross-border payment option that has been derived by the virtue of trading in crypto is unrivalled,” he claims.

Sharing his experiences as a crypto holder, Islimfit recounts: “I once lost all my first investment in cryptocurrency in 2017, about $700 back then. I bought Bitcoin worth that amount and left it in my digital wallet only to check back in 2020 when the price of Bitcoin had risen to $40,000 but couldn’t remember my wallet key phrase. Up till now, I still can’t recover the asset.”



Rather than be discouraged, he immediate got money to reinvest afresh. “I have also had instances where I sold some coins at a loss, especially during this recent bear market where everything crashed,” he affirms.



On the good side, he claims to have so far been able to raise his portfolio to “about 250% of my initial capital, and I do not intend to stop growing it.”