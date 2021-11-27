By Elizabeth Osayande

The 53rd annual national conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM may have come and gone, however much focus was on the need for the realignment of skills by of individuals, and other corporate entities for improve value and quality of life.

Themed as :” Reskilling: growing people economies, the hybrid conference according to CIPM President & Chairman of the Governing Council, Olusegun Mojeed, FCIPM became instructive considering the changes and disruptions Covid-19 pandemic and other factors brought into various sectors.

His words: ” The focus is now on realigning and reskilling people to add value to self, and indeed to all stakeholders, and impact the growth of the business, which ultimately translates to positive business outcomes and national economic gains.

“Hence the focus this year is to identify the new skills and competencies that are required in the new work realities and relationships, identify the gaps in current workforce and design ways of driving human capital and economic growth through reskilling initiatives and interventions. ” CIPM President reiterated.

Expressing delight over the caliber of speakers and participants including professionals both home and abroad in attendance, Mr. Mojeed stated that:” All the generations are well represented. More especially, the number of millennials and Gen Zs. These are the future of our Institute. We desire that they are built in the finest tradition of this great Institute, leveraging the strength in our core values of service, creativity, result, integrity, professionalism, and teamwork.

” Of note is the Council’s approval of from next year, 2022, CIPM examinations diet will conducted four times a year to start with, on quarterly basis. The ultimate goal is to do these exams at any time a student is ready. The prizes have increased, so also the prize monies.”

The highpoints CIPM annual national conference is was the decoration of 20 distinguished Fellows with the highest membership grade of the institute. Other awards such as human resources, HR Oscars were given including the conferment of the immediate past president of the institute, Mr. Wale Adediran, MCIPM as a distinguished Fellow.

CIPM President & Chairman of the Governing Council, also thanked various teams that contributed to the success of the ANC, including the presence and support of the Council’s founding members.