Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh



Jesus Christ, the Messiah and only savior of mankind didn’t speak in platitudes regarding his personality and purpose on earth.

His approach is sensible, practical, categorical and tautological so that no sincere seeker of God’s kingdom could miss it.

Whenever he speaks, he speaks with such an amazing precision that his words are never modified or restricted by any reservation whatsoever.

So, it was easy (and still easy) for his audience to understand him and either reject him completely or accept him completely.

One couldn’t sit on the fence with Christ on any issue because he doesn’t provide any fence for people to sit on, given his tautological and down-to-earth approach.

Readers are encouraged to get a copy of the Bible in whatever form to look up the references as we go further.



So, let’s ask him the reason he come to this planet earth and hear his usual precise response.

“Excuse me Master Jesus Christ, why did you come to this world Sir?” You’d be surprised that Christ’s response contradicts classical Christianity.



Luk_5:32 I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Mat_9:13 But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.



Mar_2:17 When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Usually, what happens with classical Christians is to overlook the words or teachings of Christ and search out other contradicting teachings, either from the OT prophets or from Paul in the NT, to run with. Please, be reminded that every scripture in the Bible that contradicts Christ is not acceptable as God’s word.

So, whatever we find in the Bible is only correct to the extent that it agrees with Christ.



Before Christ, there was darkness from which we needed deliverance but after he’d come and shone the light, Paul emerged from the woodwork and re-imposed the selfsame darkness which Christ had abolished.

How much is one going to shout for people to hear? How much longer is one going to re-echo Christ’s teachings to be able to bring people, especially Christians, back to their Lord and Saviour? Why do we call him Lord but would have none of his instructions? Why are his words repugnant to Christians? It’s curious that Christians who argue his words usually resort to Paul or some OT prophet in order to “win” or “overcome” Christ, their supposed Lord, and retain their immunity from him.



His responses to the question, “Why did you come to this world?”, as in the above sited scriptures are so simple and down-to-earth that one wonders why we still miss it. One doesn’t need a university degree or any special education to understand those responses from Christ. I think people pretend not to understand him on selfish grounds.

When some of us are unwilling to pay the price of accepting the truth which might include restitution by losing one’s ill-gotten jobs, wealth or dignity etc., we pretend not to understand Christ but it’s impossible to accept Christ and not lose or give up things that were hitherto vital to us. Anyone who couldn’t point to anything he lost because of Christ has never met him.



Christ didn’t come to die for the sins of man (as classical Christianity teaches) because there was/is no need for that. Repentance and willingness to forgive others is all we require to deal with sin and obtain forgiveness from God, according to Christ.

Instead, he came, not to call the righteous, but to call sinners to repentance. Those who insist Christ came to die for forgiveness of sins are those who have no plan of repentance, who believe in Paul’s phantom grace and his ungodly doctrine of “no one is righteous” or “everyone is a sinner”.

Christ’s response to why he come to this world presupposes the existence of both the righteous and sinners on earth. If everyone were a sinner, he would have said that he came to call everyone to repentance since everyone is a sinner but he didn’t. “Many (not all) are called, but few (those who repent and bear fruits) are chosen”.



Abel, Noah, Enoch, etc. and all the prophets of old were all righteous even before the coming of Christ (Matt 23).

Children are automatically righteous or incapable of sin according to Christ – Matt 18:1-6, 10. Christ saw Nathaniel afar off and declared him righteous even though they were going to meet the first time.

All the attributes of a righteous man were manifest in many people before Christ since God is not limited by time, space or anything whatsoever.

At some point, God wrote his laws on stones but now, he writes his words on peoples’ hearts. So, the word of God is in everyone’s heart, no matter where he lives or which age he lives in.

One doesn’t have to read or own a Bible to understand what’s right or wrong, from God’s point of view. The Bible remains the most important book in human history but the word of God could never be limited to it because that would undermine God’s sovereignty.



Jer_31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.



Mat 6:14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

Mat 6:15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.



Joh_8:7 So, when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.



The above two passages make it very clear that everyone trespasses against God or man at different times and that we always need forgiveness from either of God or man.

According to Christ, those who forgive their offenders get forgiven by God but those who don’t forgive others don’t get forgiveness from God. Everyone on earth has got the capacity to offend God and man, one way or another but that’s not what makes a man a sinner.

When Christ asked those “without sin” to cast stones at the woman who was caught in adultery, he meant exactly what we read in the immediate passages above, which is that we all offend at different times; that we need to forgive and not condemn if we’re to be forgiven by God.



God’s kingdom is built on three things: mercy, justice and faith but mercy is preferred to the other two. The accusers of this woman were only interested in justice but had no regard for mercy and faith.

So, they never offered the woman a chance for repentance and mercy from God as if they would have loved to be treated that same way. God is a God of mercy, not the God of wrath but those accusers of the woman wanted to make him a God of wrath. That was the problem.



Sin, righteousness and judgment redefined by Christ.

Joh 16:7 Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.



Joh 16:8 And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:

Joh 16:9 Of sin, because they believe not on me;

Joh 16:10 Of righteousness, because I go to my Father, and ye see me no more;

Joh 16:11 Of judgment, because the prince of this world is judged.



One becomes a sinner if he disagrees with Christ!! We become sinners, not because we sin and ask for forgiveness from time to time; “our sin remains” and we become sinners if we don’t practice the teachings of Christ.

On this basis, it becomes crystal clear that everyone isn’t a sinner: sinners are those who say no to Christ by not living according to his words. The sin of such people remains and they become sinners before God.

Note this very carefully. One’s willingness, preparedness or readiness to return to the father in heaven (i.e. absolute rejection of this world) is his distinctive characteristic of righteousness in the sight of God and it has nothing to do with terrorism or suicidal inclination by misguided religious people.

How else could one better prepare to meet God if not by obedience to the teachings of Christ?



The devil had been dethroned and cast out by Christ, freeing everyone from his stranglehold or captivity. The implication of Satan’s judgment and deposition by Christ is that we are now completely free and able to do every good thing we elect to do in obedience to Christ.

It also means we have no excuse whatsoever not to obey God, no matter the situation or circumstance.



Agree with Christ and live or insist on your position and perish!

Joh 9:35 Jesus heard that they had cast him out; and when he had found him, he said unto him, Dost thou believe on the Son of God?



Joh 9:36 He answered and said, who is he, Lord, that I might believe on him?

Joh 9:37 And Jesus said unto him, thou hast both seen him, and it is he that talketh with thee.



Joh 9:38 And he said, Lord, I believe. And he worshipped him.



Joh 9:39 And Jesus said, for judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind.



Joh 9:40 And some of the Pharisees which were with him heard these words, and said unto him, are we blind also?

Joh 9:41 Jesus said unto them, If ye were blind, ye should have no sin: but now ye say, We see; therefore your sin remaineth.



Joh 8:12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.



The above scripture emphasizes the same theme: our sin (singular – unbelief in Christ!) remains and we become sinners if we insist we knew the truth without Christ or that we’re fine without Christ. Christ is light, everyone and everything else is darkness!! There’s no goodness or light outside of Christ.

Believing in Christ or living on the bases of his teachings makes us children of God or righteous people but not believing in Christ or not living on the bases of his teachings makes us sinners because only Christ knows and defines good or evil.

Morality is not determined by science, United Nations, Governments, peoples’ cultures, old people, social media, America, etc., Christ alone knows what’s right or wrong; good or evil. Some people are clearly living their lives on the bases of his teachings and such people are righteous and not sinners and would not be judged at the end of their natural lives or on the “last day”. – Matt 25:31-46. Insisting that everyone is a sinner even after hearing from Christ isn’t humility, it’s stupidity.

The Final Judgment

Mat 25:31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

Mat 25:32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:



Mat 25:33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

Mat 25:34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:



Mat 25:35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

Mat 25:36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.



Mat 25:37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?



Mat 25:38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?



Mat 25:39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?



Mat 25:40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.



Mat 25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

Mat 25:42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

Mat 25:43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.



Mat 25:44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?



Mat 25:45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.



Mat 25:46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.

On one side is Christ, everything else on the other side is sin!

Joh 8:21 Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins: whither I go, ye cannot come.



Joh 8:22 Then said the Jews, will he kill himself? because he saith, Whither I go, ye cannot come.

Joh 8:23 And he said unto them, Ye are from beneath; I am from above: ye are of this world; I am not of this world.

Joh 8:24 I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.



Joh 8:25 Then said they unto him, Who art thou? And Jesus saith unto them, Even the same that I said unto you from the beginning.



You either serve Christ or you serve sin!

Joh 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

Joh 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

Joh 8:33 They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free?



Joh 8:34 Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.

Joh 8:35 And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever.

Joh 8:36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

Joh 8:10 When Jesus had lifted up himself, and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? hath no man condemned thee?

Joh 8:11 She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.

A sinner is also a servant of sin (John 8:34) or of the devil because he is a habitual transgressor, listening to Satan instead of Christ. For instance, if he makes money by giving bribes, being sexually immoral, telling lies, outright stealing, corruption, etc., he admits that he’s a sinner but insists that so is everyone else. So, he has no plan of repentance, instead, he relies on Paul’s grace to magically railroad him into heaven.

If we suffer from an illness like flue, we ask God for complete healing within a definite period and we always get it but if the sickness becomes sin like lying, sexual immorality, or keeping malice/bitterness in our hearts, we fool ourselves that it’s has to be a gradual process which will never end because we’re really not interested in ending it. Of course, no one mocks God, we only fool ourselves.

Sin is a sickness which is as curable by God as every other sickness like headache, malaria, cancer, high blood pressure, ulcer, etc. but, whereas human beings are usually not interested in getting healing from sin, we always ask God to heal us of the sickness that affect only our physical bodies.

So, we need to change our mindset and start believing God for definite, immediate and permanent healing when the sickness is sin. The Lord’s verdict is “go and sin no more” not ‘go and be covered by my grace’.

He forgives us but he doesn’t expect us to continue in sin because if we do, “a worse thing happens to us” as Christ explained below.

Joh 5:13 And he that was healed wist not who it was: for Jesus had conveyed himself away, a multitude being in that place.



Joh 5:14 Afterward Jesus findeth him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee.

Joh 5:15 The man departed, and told the Jews that it was Jesus, which had made him whole.

The whole point of this message is to let us know that everyone isn’t a sinner, some people are righteous whereas some others are not, and that sin is as curable by God as other sicknesses.

What usually happens is that we don’t receive healing from sin because we cherish sin in our hearts, even though we feel sorry sometimes. Anyone with this sort of mindset would never be able to give up sin.

The position of the Lord is very clear: we either repent or we perish. He doesn’t mention Paul’s phantom grace, nor does he even imply it in any of his teachings.

In one hopeless and godless argument after another, Paul teaches that a man goes through life struggling with sin, constantly doing the things he doesn’t want to do because he’s living “in the flesh” and that Christ’s grace now covers or makes up for that weakness for which he’s unable to do good, etc. Paul is actually saying (albeit, cunningly) that a man should live in sin (because he’s a compulsive sinner or sinner by nature) but that this same man shouldn’t worry since Christ died in order to provide grace which now covers his sins as long as the man believes!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, if you believe this rubbish you’d end in hell. We’d written severally that man, according to Christ, isn’t a sinner by nature but a sinner by practice: he could elect to sin or not to. Even the devil couldn’t force a man to do what he doesn’t want to do; he could only appeal to him or persuade him. God would test you but the devil would tempt you to see what you would do.

In the end, you do whatever you decide to do and the consequences are also yours. Neither God nor the devil forces anyone and they don’t share in anyone’s woes for living in sin. We live or die on our own accounts as in Ez.18 (whole chapter).

Here goes Paul’s empty theory

Rom 7:15 For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I.

Rom 7:16 If then I do that which I would not, I consent unto the law that it is good.

Rom 7:17 Now then it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.



Rom 7:18 For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not.

Rom 7:19 For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.



Rom 7:20 Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.



Rom 7:21 I find then a law, that, when I would do good, evil is present with me.

Rom 7:22 For I delight in the law of God after the inward man:

Rom 7:23 But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.



Rom 7:24 O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?

Rom 7:25 I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord. So then with the mind I myself serve the law of God; but with the flesh the law of sin.

Could Paul have made this argument before Christ if he were the woman caught in adultery? Let me attempt to speak for Paul in this case. “Lord Jesus Christ, I really wanted not to commit adultery with this man but the sin in me wanted me to commit it.

You see, I’m really not the problem here. It’s my flesh and the sin inside me and this struggle would continue till I die (no plan for repentance or to stop). I’m sorry about it but I can’t help myself, as you’re aware. However, I’m very happy that you have come to die for me so that your grace would abound for me, to make up for all my weakness…bla bla bla.” As it is with the adulterer, so it is with the thief, liar, bribe taker or giver, prostitute, etc., they’re really not the culprits; it’s the sin inside them. This is absolute rubbish – a case of one fooling oneself. Christ’s only word to sinners is “Repent or perish”. Paul’s convoluted but empty argument is meaningless!

A sinner is dead before God and has no communication with him.

A living thing moves, eats, reproduces, grows, etc. according to Biology but in God, one is only said to be alive if he’s in constant communication with God. We eat food to live as human beings but we “eat the word of God” by hearing from God to live as God’s children. I’m not talking about reading or studying the Bible as some people might already suppose.

Reading or studying the Bible is fantastic but one couldn’t replace it with hearing from God directly.

Mat 4:4 But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.



A child of God must live by the words he receives piping hot from the mouth of God, not what he reads from a book, even if the book is the Bible. It’s good to read and appreciate other peoples’ encounters with God but we shouldn’t misunderstand those encounters as ours, we have to meet God personally.

The receipt of daily instructions from heaven ensures our safety and the integrity of our ministries on earth. If we fail at this level, we become like mere human beings, subject to the daily experiences of ordinary people.

Psa 82:5 They know not, neither will they understand; they walk on in darkness: all the foundations of the earth are out of course.



Psa 82:6 I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High.

Psa 82:7 But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.

David in verse 6 of the above scripture says we’re gods and children of the Most-High and Christ explains why in John 10:34-36.



Joh 10:34 Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, Ye are gods? Joh 10:35 If he called them gods, unto whom the word of God came, and the scripture cannot be broken;

Joh 10:36 Say ye of him, whom the Father hath sanctified, and sent into the world, Thou blasphemest; because I said, I am the Son of God?



The only reason as given by Christ for calling people “gods” is because such people hear from God.

Once you start hearing from the Almighty God, you have become a god on earth, but if one doesn’t hear from God, he would be ignorant of the things that matter in his life and he would perish like every ordinary human being. Since we are all interconnected in this life, our success or failure affects many others. We have to repent and get serious with our walk with God.



We encounter God when we wait upon him in prayer and fasting (mourning) and we live by the revelations we receive while we wait upon him.

This experience is not known to sinners. You’re invited as you read this message as a sinner, to repent and receive mercy from God now. You’re said to have repented from a certain sin or sins if you became sorry and angry enough to quit the sin or sins but if you’re “struggling” with sin(s) as Paul teaches, you have never repented. We’re commanded by Christ to repent or perish!!! There’s no grace anywhere!!! Don’t be fooled by Paul or whoever wrote things in his name.



After a man’s repentance, he automatically becomes a watchman!! That’s the only way to keep staying alive spiritually. In other words, after he’s been born or giving life to, he must keep living only by hearing from God.



Hab_2:1 I will stand upon my watch, and set me upon the tower, and will watch to see what he will say unto me, and what I shall answer when I am reproved.Isa_21:6 For thus hath the Lord said unto me, Go, set a watchman, let him declare what he seeth.



Isa_21:11 The burden of Dumah. He calleth to me out of Seir, Watchman, what of the night? Watchman, what of the night?



After one’s repentance or resurrection from the dead (Lk15:32), only the voice or words of God will keep him alive and the words of God come only when we wait and watch before God but until a man repents, he remains a walking dead.

Luk 15:32 It was meet that we should make merry, and be glad: for this thy brother was dead, and is alive again; and was lost, and is found.



