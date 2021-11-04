By Adesina Wahab

DIRECTOR of Studies, Starfield College, Lagos, Mr Chris Eigbe, has said bringing out the total man while educating today’s youths has become imperative for them to be able to cope with future challenges.

He stated this during the 2021 Valedictory Service for final year students of the school.

He opined that development trends globally point to the facts that book knowledge only might not be able to take anybody to the top, but that adding innate talents and skills has become imperative.

“That is what we are doing in our college. We are developing the total man in our students. We are not just focusing on academic activities, but we are nurturing them and their talents. “Our youths must have the necessary skills to cope with life.

“I must also advise our parents that teaching children morals is critical. We should not under the guise of modern day life, leave our children to their fate and say they have come of age. We need to continually guide them with wise counsel,” he said.

He commended the graduating students for good conduct while in school and urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they are.

In her speech, the Principal, Mrs Sarah Oyinloye, lauded the staff for their efforts.

She also thanked the founders for their vision that led to the setting up of the school.

“We thank the parents for your trust in us to take good care of your children. We believe in inculcating sound moral and good character in our students because we know that education plus character equals leadership. I charge the graduating students to seek knowledge and discover who they are and help solve societal problems,” she noted.

A staff of the Lagos State Government, Mrs Adeola Aina, in her charge to the students, said they must define standards and principles that would help guide them in life. She also advised them to make good friends and be ready to take advantage of Information Technology whatever career path they choose.

Miss Toluwanimi Omole, who was the best student of the year, was given cash and other prizes, while Aina Timilehin, who won the Director’s Award and the best students in Arts, Science and Commercial classes also went home with cash prizes.