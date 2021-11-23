By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) has fixed February 2022 for the conduct of its national convention where national officers of the party would be elected.

Initially, the party had wanted to conduct the convention in December 2021,but had to change the date due to some reasons.

Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, said it was Governors from the ruling party that agreed with the new date for the national convention ,which was agreed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him ,” we looked at the possibility of conducting the National Convention by the end of December with our colleagues, APC Governors from.the Southern States.But the Christians in the party reasoned that the convention would coincide with the Christmas festivities and suggested the postponement to January, 2022.”

“But we observed in January 2022,there would be the state Congress of the APC in Ekiti state and therefore, it was decided that we shift it to February. This is to enable us conduct a proper convention. After this discussion ,I was mandated to deliver the message to President Muhammadu Buhari and the President agreed with the choice of February for our National Convention, ” he said.

Now,according to a BBC Huasa report, the party has scheduled the 5th of February 2022 for the conduct of it’s National Convention where the National officers of the party would emerge.

Asked on whether the party would be able to resolve the contentious issues coming out ftom various party members ahead of the convention, Governor Badaru Abubakar said that, that was an easy task.

He said ” in 33 states where the state Congress was held, it was only in 5 or 6 states they said there was problem,and that will not stop an amicable resolution before the National Convention. “

The Governor also, faulted reports that the Governors had spoken on the mode of election during the convention which members of the National Assembly said is going to be by direct primary elections.

According to him , the arrangement was misunderstood.

He explained that no one was scared of the direct primary election,but expressed that there was need to explain and understand certain things on such election.

” Like now we’ve a box where we’ve 100 APC members,there is where we have 300, 400 in a box. Are they going there for the election or would the people of each box be gathered and brought to the ward.?Again, if 10 to 16 political parties would be conducting congresses at that time ,where would you get the INEC officials to look at the boxes?”He queried.

He said it is imperative to consider these observations ,and if Nigeria has the money to execute the elections ,then there won’t be a problem.

Vanguard News Nigeria