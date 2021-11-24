Who's replacing retirees, with graduates unemployed for 15 years, Senate ask

Dr. Chris Ngige, Labour and Employment Minister

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate, on Wednesday, expressed worry that some form of fraud was ongoing in the civil service employment scheme, wondering who were replacing retirees and pensioners when graduates have been on the streets for 15 years, jobless.

The lawmakers insisted that that top civil servants engaged in secret job placements.

They also demanded that the Federal Government step up process of employment to engage millions of Nigerians.

Chairman of Federal Character Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah(PDP-Kaduna South) made these points.

The Senator stated these while submitting the report of the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs on the 2022 Budget to the Appropriations Committee.

His words: “Many people are being secretly employed but those in charge are claiming that there is embargo on employment.

“I don’t know where they got that from. We have been asking them. There is no embargo anywhere.

“People are retiring voluntarily but we don’t know how they are being replaced. We must know the particular number of people they want to employ.

“We discovered that young Nigerians who graduated from higher institutions some 15 years ago had yet to gain employment.

“We are determined that there should be jobs for the graduates that we have in this country, no matter what it takes.

“Our committee has been going to ministries, departments and agencies of government that they must start recruitment instead of doing secret replacements.”

Vanguard News Nigeria