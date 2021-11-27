.

Big Brother Naija stars, White Money and Pere will join popular socialite, Pretty Mike and footballer, Obafemi Martins, as well as other celebrities for the launch of Iya Yusuf Restaurant, in Lagos on the 28th of November, 2021.

The restaurant which specializes in local Nigerian dishes and other continental dishes has been in existence for over 37 years and has earned commendations from various parts of the nation including Kwara, Abuja among other states.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director of Iya Yusuf, Yusuf Olatunji Owoyemi said the enormous clamour for the restaurant in Lagos heralded its branch extension.

Olatunji explained that its target market is not specifically for the rich but for all and sundry considering its affordability and availability.

“We are coming to Lagos because people have been clamouring for it. Just recently, popular actor, Funsho Adeolu while speaking at an event said he wished Iya Yusuf is in Lagos. We are not serving the rich only but everyone from different walks of life.”

He noted that Iya Yusuf is popularly known for Amala. “Though we have other foods, we’re mostly known for Amala. The way it is now was not the way it used to be. It was just a mama-put joint. But we are trying to modernize it”