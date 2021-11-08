By Moses Nosike

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to hold the 2021 Lagos Food Festival on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who made this disclosure in Lagos, explained that the Lagos Food Festival is an offshoot of the annual Seafood Festival, where the state celebrates its seafood varieties spiced up with other exciting activities.

According to Olusanya, “The forthcoming Lagos Food Festival is a follow-up on the success story achieved from the implementation of the five editions of the erstwhile Lagos Seafood Festival, which was held between the year 2012 to 2020.

“Although Lagos is a major player in the Fisheries Value Chain, cognizance is being taken off the other Agricultural Value Chains where the State has strong comparative and competitive advantage hence the re-branding of the Lagos Seafood Festival to the Lagos Food festival.”

Olusanya noted that the Lagos Food Festival will project the various food offerings from the diverse socio-cultural groups in the State to the local and international markets.

Her words “apart from the wide array and exhibition of food products, there will also be culinary experiences such as food tastings, cooking masterclasses from BBNaija Housemate, White Money and Nengi, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment from A-list artiste.

Olusanya disclosed that over 3,000 guests are projected to attend and total sales of over N15 million are expected by participating farmers, fishermen, and processed seafood.

The Commissioner assured that the Lagos Food Festival would be exciting, entertaining, and enlightening; and it would leave a long-lasting impression in the minds of visitors and participants as renowned chefs like; Dairyofakitchenlover and Afrolem among others will be in attendance at this year’s event.

She, therefore, enjoined members of the public to attend and enjoy the various points of the festival which encapsulates entertainment, the biggest fish auction, musical performances, games corner, seafood pavilion, culinary competitions with celebrity chefs, as well as family cooking competitions among others with total compliance with Covid-19 protocols.