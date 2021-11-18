From left, Barene Jankovich-Besan, Marketing Director Pernod RIcard NG, Sola Oke, MD Pernod Ricard NG and Betty Anthony, Brand Manager, Chivas Regal NG at the night party.

Over the weekend, the collaboration between Chivas Regal whisky and luxury French fashion house, Balmain took center stage in Lagos, Nigeria. The event which took place on Friday, November 12th at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, was held to celebrate the exclusive partnership and limited-edition Chivas XV and Balmain bottles which were developed by Chivas in partnership with the Creative Director of Balmain, Oliver Rousteing.

Themed “Armour for the Night”, the event saw IT ladies and gents tagged the “Hustle Gen” who are defined as older Gen Z’s and younger millennial trendsetters that are breaking conventions, defining fashion and celebrating success, show up and show out in their Balmain-inspired outfits.

The highlight of the night was the bold unveiling of the exclusive limited-edition Balmain x Chivas XV bottles. Built on the authentic fusion of heritage, boldness and innovation, the exclusive collection brings a modern twist to Scotch by blending the spirit of luxury French fashion with luxury Scotch whisky.

Thelimited-edition bottles which were released globally in October is not for sale and features extremely limited and individually numbered gold bottles. The bottles are adorned with metallic armour and chains, which is a nod to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. There are only 100 of these limited-edition bottles in Nigeria which will be given to a hundred individuals who embody the essence of both the Chivas and Balmain brands.

“This partnership brings together two legendary houses that are united by their distinctively defiant and bold attitudes and brings a bold new take on the meaning of modern luxury.Those familiar with the Chivas brand will know it stands for success and we keep looking for ways to align with like-minded brands and individuals who define and celebrate success on their own terms.

With this, we are beyond excited to leverage this collaboration to celebrate the new direction for Chivas in Nigeria, as the luxury whisky for the Hustle Gen”, said Elizabeth Anthony, Brand Manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria.

Guests enjoyed delicious Chivas-based cocktails – the Chivas Martini was a crowd fav, sumptuous canapés and took delightful photos at the Balmain x Chivas inspired picturesque backdrops and photo set armored by the renowned Kelechi Amadi-Obi.The crowd was also thrilled by electrifying surprise performances by Lojay, & the Black Diamond, Wande Coal who had the crowd grooving!

Also speaking on the collaboration, Oliver Rousteing, Creative Director, Balmain said,“Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions. Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain.

Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate”.