Over the last three months, Nigerian singer, CKay, has seen his song, “Love Nwantiti.” become a viral hit, first on TikTok, then across the world.

The song, originally released in 2019, has blown up across the world after the #LoveNwantitiChallenge started out as a local trend and became a global trend.

Since it came to universal ubiquity, the song has been used for basic dance, sing-alongs, lip syncs, and beauty trends across the world. On TikTok, CKay has leaned into his success by sharing a series of acoustic covers and videos of him goofing around. CKay has built a followership of over 1.5M people and has received more than 10.6M likes across his videos.

Jhayneey Is A TikTok Style Inspiration

In nearly two years of Jhayneey joining the TikTok community, she has quickly become a much-beloved creator for diverse content ranging from cute meme duets to dance-alongs.

That’s not all, Jhayneeyhas risen to fame as a style inspiration to look out for and that’s what many know her for. Her style videos can be anything from what a day in her life as a make-up artist is like, to her sharing forward-thinking fashion tips, and her impressive array of style choices.

Jhayneey has continued to act as a lodestar for many who look up to her for fashion statements. Presently, she has a followership of over 180K people and has received over 1M likes across her videos.

Viral Sounds

SomebodySon

Inspired by Tiwa Savageand Brandy’s latest song, the #SomebodySonChallenge is a modified version of the original track which was released on the TikTok platform as a dance challenge. This trend has featured top celebrity participation from Tiwa Savage, influential creators such as Doubledstwins and Jennifrank29, as well as actor and comedian, Kemz Mama. This trend has garnered over 48M views since it was launched on the app.

CanYouRelate

For much of the last month, Nigerians were finding different ways to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the country’s independence, and the Independence Day hashtag featured users displaying what makes Nigeria special and their heritage. This trend had over 10M views cumulatively and was one of the most-participated in last month.