By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, described one of the foremost Nigeria real estate developers, Mr. Femi Osibona, as a hard working man.

The cleric made the commendation in a video clip that has since gone viral, since the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, because the property was one of Osibona’s projects.

Ashimolowo also added that Femi had sent him a video that he was building three towers together on Alexander Road, Ikoyi.

Recall that Osibona, who was in the building at the time of collapse, was said to have died in the rubble. As of press time, his whereabouts could not be accounted for.

The developer was reportedly on a visit to the site of the building when it collapsed.

Osibona, the Managing Director of Four Score Properties, was the builder of 360 Degrees Towers in Ikoyi.

According to Ashimolowo in the video, “He said after listening to my tapes, he built 12 apartments in London, in a part called London fields and had sold eight.

“He came again and said to me Pastor Matthew, lay hands on me; where else should I go again?

“He said he wants to go to South Africa, that I should pray for him. Ladies and gentlemen, he went to South Africa and built 125 houses in Centurion close to Johannesburg.

“He broke through exponentially, then he called me and said pastor where are you sir? I want to come to you.

“I said I was in Ghana preaching. He took a plane and came to Ghana from South Africa.

“He said where should I go again? I said look I am not your financial adviser go and meet your financial adviser.

“He said you are doing better than them. So I laid hands on him and prayed for him.

“I said go to Nigeria your country. Femi comes to Lagos, buys a land in Ikoyi; he builds 40 apartments and sells each one for like a million dollars.

“As I’m talking to you now, Femi sent me a video that he is building three towers together on Alexander Road in Ikoyi.

“One is 14 floors, one is 16 floors and one is 21 floors; this guy used to sell shirts and tie in Abuja.

“He didn’t even have the shirt and tie. He went to others to get for me during that crisis.

“Now he has three towers; I’m even wondering who should be laying hands on who— whether me the pastor, or him.”

Vanguard News Nigeria