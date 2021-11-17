By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State, Engr. Michael Arimanwa has said that the institution is working to emerge tops in Africa in terms of quality teaching and learning.

Arimanwa stated this during a press briefing at the institution, Thursday, which was part of the activities marking his third year on the seat.

He noted that the polytechnic had been rated the best performing and most sought after, in Nigeria and is now aimed at being the best in Africa.

As part of efforts to achieve this, the rector stated that his administration has rejigged the Academic Planning and Quality Assurance Directorate of the institution and has sponsored many research undertakings.

He added that many members of staff of the institution have been sponsored for training and retraining courses within and outside the country, as a way of ensuring they become the best among contemporaries.

Arimanwa noted that his administration came up with what he termed ‘Smart Campus Initiative’ which has digitalizing the polytechnic.

According to him, students now do virtually everything online from any part of the world, including registration, payment of fees and even clearance, which he said now make things easy for the students and shield them from exploitation.

He recalled the fabrication of fully automated hand washing machine by the polytechnic during the heat of Covid-19 last year, an invention he described as a great one.

While informing that the institution passed accreditation for its 33 programmes, the rector disclosed that the polytechnic has designed curricula for the splitting of the Department of Mass Communication into six departments, adding that they were waiting for approval by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

On infrastructure, Arimanwa said his administration embarked on a total of 38 projects since inception.

He expressed joy that the state government has given attention to the Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa road, appealing that work on the road be completed.