By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Chief executive officer of Pablo luxury homes, a real estate firm, Uche Egwuagu, has called on government at all levels to partner with reputable real estate firms in Nigeria in other to bridge the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Egwuagu whose firm is providing low-cost housing for Nigerians in different parts of the country stated this while unveiling their latest housing projects design.

He stated that his primary focus was to see that he bridges the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The Enugu state born realtor said that government can help real estate firms by removing the bureaucracies involved in land accusations and by so doing will help firms like his to continue to provide low-cost houses for Nigerians.

On how he started his real estate firm, he said it was a combination of hard work and God’s grace.

He said, “I started by following my uncle who is a surveyor to work on layouts and acres of community lands and it helped me know more about land development and from there i started developing my ambitions for real estate.

“I officially started my company in 2017 with the help of my elder brother who is a surveyor and from there we first acquired layouts in Nteje, Anambra state, developed them and started selling to clients. The rest they say is history.”

On his unique selling point, he said his focus was to make sure that an average Nigerian has a decent accommodation without paying a fortune.

He said he has no plans to compete with big names in the real estate business, stressing that he was more concerned with building a Nigerian centric brand that will be known for providing low-cost houses for Nigerians.

According to him, “I’m not planning to compete with any big name in the real estate business, I will just put in my best and allow God do the rest.”

On his philanthropic activities, Egwuagu said that he established Pablo Foundation to support young entrepreneurs in Nigeria and as well the less privileged in Nigeria.