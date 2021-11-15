We are proud to welcome you, Comr. Enoma Kelvin into the ECOWAS YOUTH COUNCIL Ambassadorial hall of fame.

As old Ambassadors of the council, we have dedicated our time and resources to see to a better society.

As you have become an Ambassador, we are convinced that this new responsibility bestowed on you, will challenge you to greater heights.

We will continue to support you and also serve as a pillar upon which you can always lean on.

Our goal as a group, is to see you succeed in the capacity of an Ambassador, and we wish you well.

CONGRATULATIONS Comrade Enoma kelvin.