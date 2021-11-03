.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Vice-Chancellor of King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State, KDUMS, Prof Josse Uneke, Wednesday emphasized that the University would stamp out cultism and other social vices before it rears its ugly head within the University Community.

The Vice-Chancellor who stated this during his maiden press briefing at the University’s complex, in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State added that there will stiff penalties for any student who violates the code of conduct stipulated by the University.

“We have put mechanisms in place to check cultism and other social vices within the University. There will be stiff penalties for offenders. There will also be undertaking by parents and students. Once the rules are contravened, the person is out. We will not allow it to start; the person will be taken out”.

On the provision of Security, Uneke stated that the University was engaging different categories of security agencies in order to guarantee adequate security for Staff, visitors and students of the University adding that CCTV cameras from the best security company in the country had been mounted at different points to ensure the monitoring of movements in and out of the University.

“We are engaging different categories of security agencies including the Army, Police, DSS and private security outfits. Movements will be highly restricted. And if you don’t have any business here, you will be shown the way out. CCTV cameras from the best company in the country are in place. The CSO monitors what is going on in the University. There’s also situation room.”

According to him, the University is the best of its kind in the South East with 17 programmes already approved by the NUJ for commencement. We are the first to start with such courses at the same time in the country. This is a major milestone. Four more courses will start-up in due time.

The Vice-Chancellor who described the University as an Ivory tower with international standard added that “What we have is a 21-century World-class University, designed to compete with some of the best outside Nigeria. We have an E-Library, working on a 24 hour light and internet connectivity arrangement. What we have done is to assemble the best brains in Nigeria and experts of international standard with Professorial and PhD qualifications for now.’

“There’s a teaching hospital inside the University vicinity. Here was designed as a mini-city. To minimize the hazards. We value the students that will be coming here. Our teaching hospital is exceptional. The equipment has all been paid for as some of them are gradually been installed. It comprises of 500 beds.”