.

—- Newly married couple also abducted

— Our abductors in full Army uniform, parked Army van

— They gave us N1500 for transportation

Dayo Johnson Akure Akure

A kidnapped 200-level student of the Federal University of Surveying, Oyo State, Bolu has narrated how he and his brothers were fed with raw cassava and maize for two weeks by their abductors.

Narrating their ordeal after they were released, Bolu said he and his brothers spent two weeks with the kidnappers who abducted them in Akure, Ondo state and took them to Kwara state.

According to him ” We were abducted in Akure in Ondo State to Ekiti through Kogi State and finally Kwara State where we spent days inside the forest before our release.

He said the kidnappers were dressed in Army uniform and also had a patrol van parked by the road.

Bolu said that the kidnappers also kidnapped occupants inside another six vehicles including a newly married couple.

“Two weeks ago, we were returning from Lagos State. As we got to Akure, we ran into a checkpoint mounted by soldiers.

“They checked our vehicle and asked us to stay inside our car. After some minutes, they said we should follow them to the barracks. They also took other people in six vehicles.

“A man that was coming to Akure with his new wife was also kidnapped. They diverted us to Ekiti and from there to Kwara State.

“We spent two weeks with them inside the forest. We paid ransom before we were released.

“We stopped at Oyin in Ekiti and trekked to Kabba in Kogi State. From Kabba, they put us in a car and took us to Kwara State.

“We didn’t know where we were. We drank water from the stream and any available water. We only ate raw cassava and maize.

“They beat us and threatened to kill us. We were moved from one place to another inside the forest.

“I didn’t know the language they were speaking but their hair was different from ours.

“They were dressed in full Army uniform. They even have an Army van parked by the roadside.

“It was one of our brother that brought cash. They refused to collect the money by bank transfer. They collected the ransom in Kwara State.

“Government should do something about insecurity. A lot of people were killed. I have not gone to the police state since we have paid the ransom. My brother just left the hospital.

He added that ” it was one of them that told us we were at Omu Aran in Kwara State after we were released. He gave us 1500 to board a vehicle.”

Vanguard News Nigeria