With what started as a passion and bringing forth to reality; Akanbi Chizaram Elvina have disclosed why she is venturing into restaurant business nothing that it was important to bring quality home made food closer to desired people.

Tagged ‘Owambe Restaurant’, Akanbi further noted that with this new business; one of its sole aim to bring luxury street food to people who has taste for quality and value. Also we are not limiting our food business to local food services alone as we can equally boast of other special Continental dishes.

Sharing her experience on why she is putting up this business; she said ‘ Cooking has always being my passion for as long as I can remember, dating back to my university days cooking for myself and my friends, adding my own spices, organizing my dishes was and is still my specialty, then I rather cook for myself than buy street food mainly because it wasn’t easy to get the best food around my school area’ .

Speaking further, she reiterated that visiting a local Amala joint inspired her to believe that one day she will set up hers. Sharing her visit she said ‘ just at the sight of the Amala , the conviction that I need hit me and I knew I had entered the right place. You know how you can already tell how the food is going to taste even before you are served, how your mind is telling you, that one plate is not going to be enough and you need to keep going at it, this was exactly how I felt and when I was eventually served , I ate till I was full and satisfied, taking note that asides how good the food was , but the money spent was worth every penny’

Situated at the Chevron Alternative Drive, Lekki, Lagos; the restaurant is currently now open to walk-in customers and special order delivery services.