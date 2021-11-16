Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Southern Nigeria Movement for Justice has said they will no longer tolerate orchestrated campaigns of calumny, against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The group gave the warning in a statement signed by its coordinator Mr.Tony Ugbejie yesterday in Asaba Delta State.

According to him, “This reaction is important, as we have noticed the persistent call by some unpatriotic Nigerians, mainly sponsored under different groups, in the sustained campaign, where they have continuously demanded the sack, of Mr. Emefiele, as the CBN Governor.

“We have credible information on how these groups have been sponsored by the enemies of the transformation that the Emefiele leadership has introduced to the Nigerian economy, through the initiatives of the CBN, particularly the ban, on the black market sales of foreign exchange in Nigeria. This, we realized has become the basis of the desperation, to cast aspersion on the character and integrity of the CBN Governor.

“We wish to inform the Nigerians that indeed the plot is real and enormous resources have been earmarked to discredit the personality of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and continually ask President Muhammadu Buhari for his removal.

“Consequently, we may wish to recall that the public space has been inundated with outright falsehood in recent times through press statements, press conferences opinion articles, and news stories discrediting the CBN Governor.

“The overarching objective is to discredit all the notable achievements of the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership in the puerile attempt at instigating Nigerians against him and the CBN as an institution of repute under Godwin Emefiele.

“We are is indeed aware that these despicable elements would go any length in this their campaign which has been taken through various dimensions of ethnicity, religious and another unimaginable sentiment.

“We have therefore resolved, that we will no longer tolerate these unpatriotic elements, as we are not determined to expose them, their sponsors, and take legal steps at ensuring that their distraction and falsehood are no longer allowed. We will no longer allow their outright falsehood to stand any longer, because of the consequences it might have on the overall psyche of innocent Nigerians.

“We are aware, that the sponsors of the campaign of calumny against Mr. Emefiele will not back down easily, but we will henceforth mobilise Nigerians continuously, to support Mr. Emefiele and policies of the CBN, in order to ensure that he continues to deliver on the mandate that Mr. President and the Constitution have given to him, in addressing serious economic and monetary policies of the country.

“We also wish to sound a note of warning to those fanning the drums of the religious and ethnic campaign against Mr. Emefiele, to immediately desist from such ignoble endeavours in the interest of peace and tranquillity of our country.

“The attempt to denigrate those who have devoted their energy and time to the service of this nation is therefore viewed as very unacceptable and will not be tolerated by us any longer.

“The management of the CBN under Mr. Emefiele has become known for their devotion, dedication, and patriotism to the Nigerian cause. Therefore it should be on record that this is an attempt at character assassination aimed at rubbishing their laudable achievements by this agent provocateur.

“We unequivocally ask that those behind the campaign of calumny against Mr. Godwin Emefiele should have a rethink. It would be tantamount to lack of appreciation for his efforts that of the CBN, as they struggle to increase the economic fortune of our dear country.

“Nigerians must see this campaign as an affront to our sensibilities as a people and as a country and must do all to resist the harbingers of disorderliness and apostles of backwardness who are bent on destroying our economy as a country.

“The peculiarity of the time requires that well-meaning Nigerians must rise to the occasion by speaking in one voice in this critical point of our existence”.