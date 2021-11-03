By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The National Youth Leader -elect of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP),Prince Muhammad Kadade Suleiman,has said that under the leadership of their newly-elected Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu,he and other elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) would work assiduously to return PDP back to Aso Rock in 2023.

Kadade,in a statement , said his emergence was apparently a demonstration of the decision of the PDP to guarantee youth inclusion, participation and involvement in politics and leadership positions in Nigeria.

He however, called on the Nigerian youths to come to the PDP and “rescue Nigeria together.”

According to him,”I am short of words to express my immense gratitude for the opportunity given to me through your votes to lead the youths of our great party at a time like this. I extend my sincere thanks to the leaders of our party in my state for nominating me to contest as their consensus nominee out of many competent young party faithful.”

“I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from our party leaders from different states of our federation and the entire delegates who participated in the election.”

“Whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported me or not, I want to assure you that this is a victory not just for me, but for the entire PDP.”

“From now on, I take on this responsibility knowing that I stand on the shoulders of committed young men and respected elders of our party.”

“We all know that with great power comes great responsibilities. I fully understand the responsibilities that you all have bestowed on me. I promise not to take this position lightly. I seek for your support and help, for I can not succeed alone. We must work together to achieve our desired goals.”

“My doors shall be opened to all, for your advice, contributions and support. In the discharge of the functions of my office, I shall not take the experience and wisdom of the elders for granted.”

“I want to assure you that I am not unaware of the challenges currently bedevilling our youths occasioned by the maladministration of the APC government.

In the light of this, I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerian youths to come to PDP let’s rescue Nigeria together to save our future from eminent destruction, “he said.