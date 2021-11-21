… NIGAV centre to be used for the first time

By Lawani Mikairu

Fortune Idu, Chairman, Airport Business Summit and organizer of Nigeria Aviation Award, NIGAV Awards , has said this year’s awards are for those who facilitated the quick recovery of the aviation sector after the peak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Idu also said the award ceremony and Ministerial Dinner which has been on for over 10 years, is geared towards promotion of best practice in the industry and rewarding those who are behind the ” scene of every year successful aviation year”.

According to him, ” When we talk about the desire and improvement and confidence of people to travel you find out that once people are saying you had a successful aviation year, it creates the desire and interest for people to use the air transport industry because it is being a very successful travel year for people who use the industry so, new people come in and behind this successful aviation year are people who are very relentless in their service to the industry. “

” From the technical part to the operation part, to the management, to the safety, security, those who carry out studies, those who do work on the economies of the air transport industry, all of them are involved in contributing to a yearly aviation safety records because the industry is very sensitive”.

“So, if you have people who in spite of all these are able to keep people flying you need to find a way to recognize them, reward and appreciate them and bring them forth so that there is, first, appreciation then there us positive competition within the sector.”

On those to be recognized this year, he said : ” So, this year’s event we are looking at recovery, what role did people play in getting us to the point where we are now approaching post Covid traffic in a very short while. What role did individuals play.

” We start to look at each unit and what role could they have played. For instance, restart of the airport, operations played a very serious role in restart of the airport and making sure we didn’t have pandemonium at the airport in terms of human management and all that.”

” The airlines themselves also complied seriously, we need to look at it. Then the management of the industry, how were they able to effectively bring out policies and how they able to get these policies out to the public for the public to comply.”

What is the unique thing about this year’s award?

Meanwhile, this year’s award is taking place at NIGAV center. ” NIGAV had traveled from one hotel, peoples properties over the past 10 years but this year, it is happening in our own center, a center that is purposely built for the promotion of trade from the eyes of the aviation industry”.

” So, we see the aviation industry as the catalyst for international trade and the NIGAV Center prided itself to be part of the promoter of regional, international and local trade, the NIGAV center is built for that and rewarding people within that center shows our commitment to having a continued and a sustainable promotional platform,” Idu said.

The date for the NIGAV and Ministerial Dinner is the 19th of December. According to the organizers, “we are opened to welcoming people by 4pm with a cocktail until people starts to gather and the event will roll at the NIGAV Expo Center right at MMIA corridor.”