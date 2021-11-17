Chief (Dr) Thomas Ereyitomi Right and a colleague

Warri Political Group, WPG, has expressed delight towards the Honorary Causa Doctor of Philosophy Award in Public Administration given to the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on NDDC, Hon. Chief (Dr) Thomas Ereyitomi weekend in Warri, Delta State.

The leader of WPG Chief David Seikiri Ugedi made the disclosure while reacting to the conferment of the Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D., Honorary Causa to Chief Ereyitomi by the Prestigious IICM Bible College and Theological University, Florida, USA, held at College of Education, Warri, he expressed excitement, pointing out that the award came at the right time towards encouraging Chief Ereyitomi to do more for the people of Warri federal constituency as a federal lawmaker.

READ ALSO:Reps call for construction of Ibadan–Osogbo–Ilorin segment of Lagos–Kano standard gauge railway line

Ugedi a chieftain of PDP from Opuama in Warri North LGA, said the Warri Political Group, WPG, are proud of the Warri Federal Lawmaker for his distinguished performance in the National Assembly, he assured that more awards await Dr. Ereyitomi across all strata, even as 2023 draws near as he’s going back to the Green Chamber.

The group congratulated Dr. Ereyitomi, as well as Warri Federal Constituency on the feat, achieved, saying it is not easy to get such honour and recognition from the noble and well-respected world-class Bible and Theological University, the institution was also commended for deeming it fit to honour Dr. Ereyitomi with Ph.D. Public Administration Honorary Causa.