By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A Kaduna State High Court has ordered a Kaduna Village Head, to pay N8,500,000 to one Hajia Binta Shagamu, over encroachment of her land in Kakau area of Chikun Local Government Council of the state.

The Village Head of Kakau, Habila Jatau,had allegedly allowed some people encroached a piece of land belonging to Binta Shagamu, measuring six hectares.

The Village Head and the owner of the land later agreed that, a compensation sum of N17,000,000 would be paid to her. But the Village Head after paying half of the said amount approached the State High Court, seeking refund.

The Defendant, Hajia Shagamu however filed a counter claim and prayed the court to compel the plaintiff (Habila Jatau) to pay her the balance of N8,500,000 of the N17,000,000 earlier agreed as compensation for the said encroachment.

Delivering judgment on the matter on Monday, Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court 3, dismissed the claims of the plaintiff for lack of merit and ruled in favour of the defendant and counter claimant (Hajia Binta Shagamu), directing the plaintiff to pay her N8,500,000 with 10 per cent interest on judgement and cost of filing the suit.

Counsel to the Defendant and Counter Claimant, Sule Shuaibu Esq. welcomed the judgment and expressed appreciation to the court for the favourable judgment.

Counsel to the Plaintiff, Gideon Solomon Esq, however, said his client will appeal the judgment on the ground that, the defendant had during her cross examination admitted that the plaintiff is not in possession of the disputed land.