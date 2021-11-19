By Damilola Ogunsakin

An alumni of Queens College, Lagos, Mrs. Ukonwa Ojo, who is the Global Marketing manager of Amazon, has advocated for the development of students in Creative Arts as it helps to open their minds to unlimited imaginations.

The Homecoming Queen who left QC 29 years ago stated that Creative Arts should be promoted alongside Sciences so as to increase the creative abilities of students.

Taking the students through her career journey, Mrs. Ukonwa Ojo said she has had to deal with gender discrimination and racial discrimination but that has not stopped her from rising to where she is.

She expressed her Joy and appreciation to the principal, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye for leading the girls on the solid path to self discovery and confidence building through Creative Arts which were not part of the curriculum in their own days.

In an interview session conducted by the Deputy Head Girl 1, Chidinma Okoye, Ojo said “ When I was here, I felt there was not much of an emphaces on the Arts. We did not have a press club during my time. It makes my heart happy to see all these now”.

“After I graduated in June, I worked for my dad for six months in the finance department in his company, then I went to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I studied accounting and Finance. I graduated and worked in Finance for almost 6years.

She further stressed that, “then I was like, I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life, so I went back to school with the intent to switch to marketing. On graduating, I have been working in marketing ever since”.

On the need for a vibrant Old Girls Association of the school, Ojo stated that “everytime one of us comes back here, we get to show you girls what is possible so they can see themselves in the future and what’s possible lay ahead for them. She added, “there are so many successful QC girls. We have Doctors, Lawyers, Entrepreneurs and Marketers. I met another QC girl yesterday, who is an actress. We are all playing different roles and it just shows you what is possible.

Advising the students, she explained “my advice to QC girls is that, challenges will always come but none of them last forever, it will pass. So, go get it, you have everything within you that you need to be successful. Don’t ever let anybody tell you that you cannot.”aption: Global Marketing Manager of Amazon takes student on self determination