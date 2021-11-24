By Etop Ekanem

Information and Communications Technology company, Vatebra Limited, in partnership with the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria has once again given out awards to best performing schools and candidates in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, for the 2020 academic year.

The WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Awards, which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State is part of a range of Corporate Social Responsibility projects aimed at giving back to the public, particularly in the academic domain. The awards were presented to the various winners at the formal opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) held at the Daylan Event Center, Ibadan on November 18, 2021.

Speaking on the awards at the event, the Head, Educational Bodies at Vatebra Limited, OluwoleAduloju posited that “one major criterion to be met by winners of the WAEC/VATEBRA merit award is to be outstanding and be without blemish knowing that this driving principle also transcends from one of our organizational core value of Excellence,”

On the other hand, the Head of National Office, West African Examinations Council, Mr. Patrick Areghan, in his remarks gave a brief background of the awards and the milestones achieved by the foremost Examinations body in recent years. The event was well attended by dignitaries including and the Honorable Commissioner for Basic Education in Oyo State, Barrister RahmanAbiodun Abdu-Raheem and other delegates from the Oyo State government.

The awards instituted and presented this year are based on the following categories: the best public secondary school in sciences: (Chemistry, Biology and Physics) in Nigeria; the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria; the best overall female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria and lastly, the best overall male candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria.

Winners of the awards were presented with various cash prizes. Ayebode High School, Ayebode, Ekiti State awarded winner of the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for best public secondary School in Sciences: (CHEMISTRY, BIOLOGY and PHYSICS) in Nigeria was presented with a cash prize of 1.5 million Naira. Community Secondary School,.Abajah, Owerri. Imo State awarded WINNER of the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Overall Best Public Secondary School in all subjects in Nigeria got prize money of 2.5 million Naira.