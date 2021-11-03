Utomi, Awosanya, Ali Baba others join Abiola Champ at ‘The Magic of Emotional Intelligence’ presentation

The author and world-class performance strategist, Abiola Champ Salami(right); Professor Pat Utomi(2nd right) and other dignitaries unveiling “The Magic of Emotional Intelligence”.

Dignitaries and professionals across sectors were part of the grand presentation of “The Magic of Emotional Intelligence”, written by world-class performance strategist, Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami.

Also, as part of the event held in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, was a discussion on “Achieving Peak Performance” by panelists.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Salami said emotional intelligence was a skill gap he discovered and the book, with a foreword by a Harvard professor, was the product of years of work and research.

He stressed the importance of emotional intelligence, noting that it is not a tool of manipulation, as some think.

Emotional intelligence makes champions out of those that are committed to using their character for the betterment of others, he added.

Abiola Champ said emotional intelligence is the ability to “perceive, manage, and regulate emotions.”

He cautioned that Intelligent Quotent (IQ) is never enough, hence the need for emotional intelligence for people to make extraordinary marks in their careers.

On whether he has plans for youths, to “catch them early” on the value of emotional intelligence, Mr. Salami said: “From time to time we organise free mentorship programme for youths.

“We also use the social media and traditional media to share insights and get the conversation out there.

“We are looking to collaborate with more communities and schools.”

Roll call of dignitaries at the hybrid presentation of “The Magic of Emotional Intelligence” include stakeholders in the corporate, entertainment, entrepreneurship and political fields.

Renowned Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi; Publisher of Today’s Woman, Adesuwa Onyenokwe; legendary comedian, Ali Baba; Segun Awosanya were part of the event.

J. J. Omojuwa, Dr. Ibiene Ogolo, Nkemdili Begho, Adefunke Adeyemi, Khadijah Lamidi, Stephanie Busari, Lanre Olusola, Audu Maikori, Juliet Ibrahim andJoshua Ajayi were also part of the presentation.

Vanguard News Nigeria