By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has stripped Computer Based Test,CBT centres of power to receive the approved N700 registration fee for the registration of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The board which disclosed this in its weekly news bulletin, released Monday, also said it would adopt the cashless policy in the registration process for 2022, UTME.

The news bulletin released by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, added that it would collect the N700 registration fee along with its UTME registration fees.

It said the money due to each registration centre would be remitted to relevant bank accounts on a weekly basis or any timeframe acceptable to the centre owners.

JAMB explained that its decision to go cashless in the UTME registration exercise would put an end to some of the fraudulent activities of some CBT centres, which it noted, charge candidates above stipulated fee.

It read:“This laudable step was borne out of a painstaking review of the entire UTME registration process which has revealed some unethical and unacceptable practices by many Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres.

“It is to be noted that these centres are allowed to collect only seven hundred naira (N700) as registration charges but

some fraudulent centre owners misused that opportunity to engage in conduct unbecoming of respectable establishments as they indulge in massive extortion of candidates, among others, during the exercise.

“Consequently, the Board has resolved to henceforth make the UTME registration process cashless to put a stop to such acts of extortion. This intervention will block all loopholes through which hapless candidates are extorted by unconscionable service providers.

” This process will not, in any way, increase the cost of UTME registration which remains as it was in the previous year.

As such, it is only the process of payment that has changed not the cost,” JAMB said.

Recall that in previous years, JAMB had mandated CBT centres to collect the N700 from its candidates.

However, with the new policy,

candidates will simply walk into any registration centre and register without paying anything as the fee hitherto payable to the centre had been paid along with the cost of obtaining the e-PINS.