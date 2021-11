.

By Esther Onyegbula

Barely 72-hours after a decapitated corpse of an unidentified teenage girl was discovered close to a popular hotel located at Adekunle village, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja another corpse of an unknown young lady has been found at Akora estate a few blocks from where the first corpse was abandoned.

The corpse which was discovered by residents in the estate on Monday morning was wrapped in a nylon bag and left at the roadside

Details later…