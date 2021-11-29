By Onozure Dania

A Lagos High Court sitting at Ikeja, Monday, confirmed that Evan’s co-defendant Chiemeka Arinze, died of advanced HIV in prison custody.

Evans is standing trial alongside, Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, over attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

They are facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, sale and transfer firearms.

The deceased counsel Ogu Ogedi, at the resumed trial, informed the court of the demise of Arinze.

He showed the court the death certificate of the deceased which confirmed that, he died as a result of advanced HIV. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, also confirmed the death.

However, Ogedi formally withdrew his appearance, from the matter. Earlier a source who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that Chiemeka Arinze died on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The source said that the counsel to the late defendant had filed a bail application before the court last week, over the illness of the defendant.

It was gathered that Arinze, who has been sick, was rushed from the prison to a General Hospital on Friday, where he later died.