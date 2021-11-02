By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–FOUR lecturers of the University of Abuja, and their children were abducted by bandits during the latter’s Tuesday’s morning invasion of the institution’s staff quarters.

Two lecturers,whose names were given simply as Dr Sambo Mohammed and Dr

Tobit were taken away along side two professors who were identified as Prof. Bassey Ubom and Prof. Obanza Malam.

Ubom was said to have been taken away with his son and daughter.

Although,the institution’s Public Relations Officer,Dr Habib Yakoob,who confirmed abduction in the school’s staff quarters,did not give details of the number of persons taken away and their identities,it was gathered from sources that the abductees were six in number.

According to him,”Four staff and their children were abducted by the evil men.”

He said the University’s “Safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel have been mobilised to secure the quarters”, adding that “efforts are being made to ensure their safe return.”

They were taken away when the gunmen reportedly invaded the institution’s staff quarters,located at Giri,in Gwagwalada,about 30 kilometres away from the nation’s federal capital city.

The news of the invasion had first surfaced in the university’s social media page,early Tuesday,some few hours after the development.

“Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today.Our Safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed!”,the university’s Facebook handle had posted.