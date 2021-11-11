By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday lamented that Benue state is having issues with the payment of salaries because despite its poor revenue base the state is number three in the ranking of states paying the highest salaries after Lagos and Rivers states.

He said the development which has constituted a major hinderance to the government meeting its commitments and attaining set targets said it would remain a big challenge in the state.

The Governor who Wednesday at the Makurdi airport was reacting to a 21 day ultimatum by organized Labour in the state asking his administration to take immediate steps to off-set backlog of pensions and salaries to pensioners and workers reiterated that no government would willfully delay payments to its pensioners or even workers when the resources to effect such payment were available.

The Governor said he had always carried Labour along by ensuring that they were aware of the inflow from the Federation Account the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR in the state stressing that the books of his government were open for all to see.

He explained that he inherited N70 billion debt in salaries, pensions and gratuities which was made worst by the fact that state pays the third highest salary to workers in the country.

He said: “I inherited over N70 billion arrears of salary, pension and gratuity. This is the problem and we have been challenged. Salary have ever been a problem right from Aper Aku days to date, the days of Akume, the days of Suswam and my days.

“It is something we have to look for better ways of earning more money to pay. And of course, I will remind you that Benue State is paying one of the highest salaries in this country. We are number three in paying the highest salary in this country and that has been the problem because it shouldn’t be.”

He however assured that the government would engage Labour in order to resolve the issues and reach an amicable solution to all issues.

On the amended Electoral Act awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Ortom said even though he and some of his colleagues never supported direct primaries because it was expensive and encapsulated with problems, they would have no choice than to adjust and restrategise if it finally became law.

“We will try as much as possible to bring people on board that have credibility, have integrity, that are people-oriented and people who have grassroot support to ensure that we win in 2023,” Ortom stressed.